To The Daily Sun,
As if the world didn’t already have a glut of lawyers, we have the Judge Judy style of armchair law with our own Mr. Earle. Steve, there are plenty of facts, tweets, and the poster child for poor lawyering, rambling Rudy, to implicate your favorite clown, and it’s the venues you get YOUR news from that have it wrong. I find it unlikely that you have a JD, because if you did then you were the one in the class that barely passes the bar exam. You hardly have the expertise to tell the masses from your soapbox that you — in your own Trumpishly delusional “unmatched and great wisdom” have determined there is “no evidence” concerning the sewer backup he’s put himself in.
You and your fan club can believe what Beavis and Butthead tell you (that’s a 90’s reference for Donald and Rudy — they even look like them) but anyone that uses critical thinking in their everyday life can see it for what it is — corrupt family using the office for personal and political gain. Guess you’re okay with that. I’m not. And before all the “proud Americans for Trump” get their panties in a bunch, don’t forget that as Americans we have the RIGHT to speak out against our government and the people running it when it isn’t right. You probably have no problem with whack-job militias to keep you “safe” from the very Feds whose feet — and I’m being kind — you kiss now.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
