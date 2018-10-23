To The Daily Sun,
I am saddened and dismayed at the barrage of negative and untrue statements being sent to us at our North Wilmot property on behalf of Senator Guida. These large, glossy postcards depict candidate Bill Bolton in a defamatory, negative light that is beneath proper respectful discourse in the country I love.
All candidates have strengths and weaknesses, but lies and untruths made to influence voters unfairly or to win votes should not be a part of our election process. This has become all too common in America and I abhor it.
I have known Bill Bolton for over 15 years and from personal experience I can truly say that he is a man of his word, a person of integrity, and an extremely hard worker. He has been a loyal supporter of many of my theatre events since his children were young, and has freely volunteered thousands of hours to support children and the arts.
When voters go to the polls, it is my sincere wish that they will do their own research into the candidates they choose, and not rely solely on glossy postcards that in no way truly depict the person or his ideals. As Americans, we all need to maintain respect for others in these important decisions before us. It is my hope that the voters in our district will do so.
Trish Lindberg
Plymouth
