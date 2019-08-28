To The Daily Sun,
Ruth Larson's Wednesday diatribe is a perfect example of how liberals lie and deceive. She quoted part of a post from my Facebook page. The entire quote was, "Dems going bughouse because some people got shot, wonder how many babies they aborted in the same time ? Shove your phony outrage (expletives)."
She didn't want you readers to hear that second part.
If Ms. Larson doesn't like having her public statements challenged she should quit lying about things. She's clueless about like gun rights and free speech.
As to my first point, it seems to be standard practice for every other industry to listen to those with knowledge and experience. Ms Larson has neither. In fact, she doesn't even understand that we don't need gun laws, since we banned murder ages ago.
How's that working for you?
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
