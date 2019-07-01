To The Daily Sun,
I just returned home following the Straw Hat Review at the Interlakes Summer Theatre. I hope you’ve secured tickets to the outstanding lineup of shows that Nancy Barry and company have put together for the 2019 season. Everything kicks off July 3 with “My Fair Lady,” followed by “Ragtime,” “Mama Mia” and lastly “Saturday Night Fever.” The company is outstanding.
Tickets are going fast! Contact the box office and secure your tickets today! You don’t want to be left out of the music and dancing that will be flowing out of the Interlakes School Auditorium that will be happening this summer! See you there!
Vincent Martino
Hanover, Mass.
