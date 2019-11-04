To The Daily Sun,
So, there I was, a pregnant Indian, and the racists fired me. Another lie by Pocahontas. Why is Pocahontas a serial liar?
It was reported today by HCN that Melania Trump and Tulsi Gabbard are Russian assets and Mitt Romney is a Democrat asset. According to Hillary, if you are smart and attractive, you are probably a Russian asset.
Hillary, asked what costume she would wear on Halloween, replied I am going as Hillary. Boy, that is scary!
Note to Billionaires from Democrats: Pay your fair share.
Can anyone answer: What is Tom Steyer doing in the Democrat Debates?
Bernie has revealed that, if elected “The Squad” would be part of the cabinet. Omar — Sec of State, AOC — Sec of Homeland Security.
One letter in the papers stated “we need an adult in the White House.” Who? Crazy Bernie and The Squad, Pocahontas, Spartacus, Creepy Joe, Executive Order Harris, Gun Ban Beto, Mayor Pete, or $1,000 Yang? I have eliminated Tulsi Gabbard because she is a Russian asset.
This just in: God has contacted Hillary to save the United States. Announcement that she will join the presidential race will be coming.
Rep. Hill (D-CA) is resigning after numerous affairs. She blamed Trump and the Republicans for revenge porn. She is expected to go on tour with Stormy Daniels.
Many of the issues I wrote about are completely made up. It should not distract you from the truths in my statements. God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
