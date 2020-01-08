To The Daily Sun,
I’ll open this letter with a clarification on my last letter. The headline was “Left-leaning media and their believers have evil intent” — https://tinyurl.com/yft394hx.
I thought the last paragraph was pretty clear but apparently not. For those that don’t write LTEs, the author of the letter doesn’t write the headline. That is written by the LDS editor and I assume it is the “take away” they have from the letter after reading it. How that headline was the take away is beyond me but I thank whoever wrote it because I can now explain my “intent”.
I’ll start by reiterating the alleged split between good (30%), evil (30%) and in-between (40%) because it actually makes sense as to why this country is so divided. The truly evil people are the ones pushing to remove president Trump from office. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, and the anchors on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, etc. All know the evidence is insufficient to justify impeachment, but they did it, anyways. Also, they have all read (or should have read) the 476-page Horowitz report detailing how the FBI abused the FISA court and proved the Trump dossier was more fiction than fact. Knowing the truth and deliberately contradicting it is “evil” and all are guilty.
Believing what the left-leaning media is saying doesn’t necessarily make you “evil” but it does put you in the “evil” or “in-between” column. If you want to know which, just ask yourself this simple question: “Does it matter if Joe Biden did bribe the Ukrainian president by withholding $1 billion in aid unless he fired the prosecutor investigating the company his son was on the board of directors of?” If you answer “no, I want Trump impeached anyway,” then you are probably “evil”. If you answer “yes, if true, the impeachment lacked basis but I don’t want to know the truth,” then you are probably “in-between”. “Good” people always seek the truth!
What the Democrats and left-leaning media are doing to this country reminds me of this quote by Satan when cast out of heaven: “Better to reign in hell than serve in heaven” from “Paradise Lost” by John Milton. The desire by the left to take away our right to free speech, religious choice, bear arms, retain more of what we earn, etc. is disturbing to many on the right. In addition, legalizing drugs, funding abortion, providing sanctuary for illegal immigrants, etc. adds an extra burden on all American taxpayers. There is a reason why homelessness, high murder rates, and drug addiction flourishes in Democrat-controlled cities.
I’ll close by saying I’m encouraged when reading recent LTEs in the LDS because voters are catching on. President Trump is the first person to take on the corruption in Washington, D.C., and the swamp is making more and more false claims to retain control. Demand the truth from your elected officials and the media. The 2020 election is our opportunity to ensure Paradise is not lost.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
