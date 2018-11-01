To The Daily Sun,
I write this letter in support of Representative Peter Spanos and his bid for re-election as a state representative. Having known Peter for over 30 years, I can say that he is an honest and extremely well-respected person in his community. I look for integrity in a person, Peter certainly has this characteristic. Representative Spanos is a relatively newcomer in Concord but has gained a great deal of respect from both parties while in Concord and as a delegation member at the county level.
Representative Spanos is a fiscal conservative and will study both sides of an issue before making any vote. He is well aware of the votes he makes as a Belknap County Delegation member and the potential impact that it could make on Laconia’s tax cap as well as the tax rate other communities in Belknap County. I also know that Representative Spanos studies the issues, both pro and con, that his votes in Concord may have on downshifting of current state responsibilities to local communities. He realizes unfunded mandates from Concord can have huge impacts of local budgets. I have not always necessarily agreed with all of Peter’s votes, but I have always respected how he would explain his reasons behind making them. I would urge all Laconia residents to vote for Peter Spanos in the upcoming general election on November 6.
Sheriff Mike Moyer
Belknap County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.