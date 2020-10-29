To The Daily Sun,
In the Year 2000 Presidential Campaign disaster, vice-president Al Gore, a genuine statesman and gentlemen, lost the US Presidency to George W. ("Shrub") Bush – by ONE VOTE, in the U.S. Supreme Court, New Hampshiremen, we can blame ourselves.
In that blighted election, where popular folklore has it that a few votes in Florida determined the final outcome of the election, FACT IS that IF New Hampshire went for Gore, then Florida would not have mattered in the Electoral College – no Supreme Court involved ...
Look at the repercussions: crazy Shrub falsifying to justify ruinous attacks in the Middle East, etc. etc. Al Gore never would have put our nation on such a destructive and wasteful, costly path. No matter what some say, ELECTIONS MATTER.
If you have Year 2000 Election regrets, DON'T BE FOOLED AGAIN! Vote for Peace and Stability, and make New Hampshire Proud!
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.