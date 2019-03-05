To The Daily Sun,
Bristol will hold its Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the historic Town Hall, with the election of officers for various boards and committees, including School Committee, and votes on a number of proposed amendments to the zoning ordinances as well as some items related to the school district budget. It will continue on Saturday, March 16 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newfound Regional High School (child care will be available) with the opportunity to discuss and vote on the annual town budget and additional warrant articles. It’s a chance to hear from people involved in the development of these important items.
We have a special community in Bristol. We have seen some important improvements in the town over the last few years and we are fortunate to have outstanding, dedicated employees and elected officials who care about making sure that Bristol continues to grow and improve. We should be making sure we have the resources necessary for the town to attract businesses and build the tax base, retain quality employees, maintain our roads and other infrastructure, and be proactive in planning for the future. All of this takes, planning, money and effort.
I encourage you to stop by the Town Hall and pick up a copy of the proposed budget or go to www.Townofbristolnh.org for more information. The majority of the budget includes items that are predetermined (i.e. insurance, compensation, etc.) and the Selectboard and the Budget Committee are largely in agreement on the budget. Don’t forget that our elected officials also pay taxes in our town. Please join us on Tuesday, March 12 and Saturday, March 16 and be an active participant in the town we all live in.
Rosemary D’Arcy
Bristol
