To The Daily Sun,
Isn't it interesting that all the anti-abortion and so called pro-life people are silent when it comes to the children and babies that have died because of the deplorable and inhumane conditions at "detention centers" at our borders.
Didn't those little human beings deserve to live?
Peggy Polo
Center Harbor
