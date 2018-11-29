To The Daily Sun,
I have been reading a lot of letters recently about the mail service here in Laconia and the surrounding area. While it is frustrating to be sure, I too have experienced missed deliveries and mistakes.
I would caution people not to be so quick to blame the mail carriers. As we all know, since the creation of the internet and email, as well as texting, tweeting and instant communication and doing everything online, the postal service has had a revenue shortage to the tune of Billions from lost stamp purchases and other lost revenue.
As a way to make up this revenue, our government decided to partner with companies like Amazon and others to deliver packaging from those companies. This has created an unrealistic work load on the mail carriers who work long hours and just can’t keep up. Couple this with dwindling pay, and cuts to pensions and benefits and you have the perfect storm!
At the very least our government needs to invest back into the post office with new high-speed sorting technologies and logistic improvements as well as better pay and benefits to attract and retain high-quality employees that can better meet the needs of our “New” post office.
Gerry Tweedie
Laconia
