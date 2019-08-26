To The Daily Sun,
To all those people disappointed that the Hall & Oats was cancelled or upset with the way it was handled, I was there and not upset. The first time a weather event cancelled a Meadowbrook concert in the 23 years they have had concerts there. It was an electrical storm coming in with possibility of high winds.
This Hall & Oats concert was first delayed then cancelled on Aug 17, 2019, exactly, 50 years to the day of Woodstock (Aug 17 1969), where an electrical storm delayed the concert for over four hours with heavy rain.
I sure would have loved to see the whole show but being cancelled was a BIGGER story, headline in newspapers and TV news. In June 2018 I published a book on Amazon titled: "Cosmic Coincidences — a memoir of cosmic proportions," which is filled with stories of concerts in New England with unusual circumstances, like the Hall & Oats show, along with other unusual stories of wonder about New England. I am adding a few more chapters to the book now with the Meadowbrook show as another chapter. I expect to have the book updated by Thanksgiving. If you would like to know when it is updated visit "Cosmic Coincidences-the book" on Facebook or contact me on Facebook, where you can view the video of Woodstock Aug 17, 1969 heavy rain and electrical storm, along with other interesting links.
So don't be too disappointed. Hopefully Hall & Oats will return next year. For now, you were part of a spiritual moment in time where we were all there reliving the feeling of Woodstock Aug 17, 1969. That's cool! And to think I actually know people, who call themselves my friends but found some type of pleasure knowing the concert my son and I attended on Aug 17, 2019 was cancelled. I forget to mention, I won the pair of tickets on Frank 99.1, ROCK ON!
Joe Laurendeau
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.