To The Daily Sun,
Once again Bristol will be voting on changing to the infamous SB-2 form of voting. I hope that clear minds prevail, and this is voted down as it has been the last three times in 13 years. Maybe this will be the time that "no" means "NO!"
I work with a few hundred people from towns throughout New Hampshire. The one comment I have never heard is "I love being in an SB-2 town." Quite the contrary, everyone would like to go back to traditional Town Meeting but there are only a small handful of towns in the state that have managed to do change back.
The proponents of SB-2 will say that it is wonderful to have more people voting and it gives access through absentee ballots to those that cannot make Town Meeting. I pose it to you, however, that Town Meeting is only 50 percent voting. The other half is informational. With SB-2 you loose the information portion and having a large number of uninformed people voting negates your vote. If people enter the voting booth and just guess, statistically we get the same results as giving the Selectboard a coin to toss to decide the articles.
The worst part is that SB-2 is bad law that is not very well understood. Concord has made countless changes trying to fix it but every year they again need to make additional changes as more flaws of the system show themselves. A quick online search will find the many lawsuits that the public has had to file against manipulation of this poorly written law.
I think that the biggest misconception I see is that "you vote for your choice between the proposed budget and a default budget." No, no and no, it’s not a choice! You vote for or against the proposed budget. This misunderstanding comes from the largest flaw of SB-2. If the proposed budget is voted down, then what? You have no budget. The Band-Aid fix that was implemented is that a default budget is automatically adopted if the proposed budget fails. However, another alternative is that the governing body can hold a meeting specifically and only to come to an approved budget. Funny how a town meeting is the fallback, why not just stay with it in the first place?
Concord also thought that the strict definition to calculate the default budget was good. Wrong again. There is no oversite on its preparation, so its preparation can and on many occasions has been abused. Look no further than our own SAU for an example.
I don’t believe in being critical if you don’t have an alternative to offer. I offer you two. A town charter where the town can make its own rules for the mix what goes to Town Meeting and what is on the ballot is better than the cut and dried SB-2 form. However, my preferred solution is to change the town to a fiscal budget that runs from July 1 through June 30. There are some hurdles and advantages to this but the thing that is pertinent here is that Town Meeting could be moved to May. With a May Town Meeting, the better weather and a return of the snowbirds will facilitate the better participation being sought.
Please join me in voting no on SB-2 so that next March Bristol doesn’t wake up and say, "what have we done?"
Don Milbrand
Bristol
(0) comments
