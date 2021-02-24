To The Daily Sun,
On March 9, voters in Alton, Belmont, Gilmanton will have the opportunity to demand their elected officials support a fair and transparent redistricting process during 2021. Gilford and Meredith voters get their opportunity on March 10. Please vote in favor of Article 45 in Alton, Article 26 in Belmont, Article 30 in Gilford, Article 18 in Gilmanton and Article 15 in Meredith. Almost 100 towns in New Hampshire will vote on similar warrant articles this year.
Voting districts should be designed in a fair, nonpartisan manner during meetings that are open to the public. Towns with at least 3,300 residents should have a representative elected from their own town. Gerrymandering designs voting districts to benefit one party over another and makes it harder for a fair election. Without your vote in favor of these articles, there’s a good chance that gerrymandering could get worse, not better. Transparency in this process will reduce the chances of this happening.
Vote in favor of these warrant articles to promote democracy by:
• Demanding fairness and transparency in the process of drawing new district maps
• Requiring that maps be drawn with no favoritism to one party or the other
• Making sure that the mapping process happens in public meetings.
Your supportive vote on these articles will send a message to both parties that fairness, openness, and nonpartisan processes are crucial to democracy in New Hampshire.
Don House, Belmont
Brain Beihl, Alton
Johnna Davis, Gilford
Lew Henry, Gilmanton
Jim McFarlin, Meredith
