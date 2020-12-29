To The Daily Sun,
Gerrymandering designs voting districts to benefit one party over another and makes it harder for a fair election. The New Hampshire constitution requires state legislative lines to be drawn at the regular legislative session in 2021. That session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6, 2021, and end on June 28, 2021. The districts used for voting in the most recent election were drafted in 2010 in an unfair and partisan manner.
Now in 2021, there's a very good chance that this gerrymandering could get worse, not better. Transparency in this process will reduce the chances of this happening.
Between now and the end of January 2021, volunteers working with Open Democracy New Hampshire and other organizations around the state will propose "petitioned warrant articles" in towns around the state. In cities, volunteers will work with city councils and boards of aldermen. Petitions will ask that a non-binding resolution calling for fair and transparent redistricting be sent to our state elected officials.
The town of Belmont is one of approximately 50 towns with petitions or resolutions underway for the NH Resolution for Nonpartisan Fair Redistricting. A fair-redistricting warrant article requires 25 signatures from your neighbors and friends. Belmont voters wishing to sign this petition can review and print out the form to be signed at: opendemocracynh.com/warrantarticle/Belmont_A%20Petition%20to%20Add%20a%20Warrant%20Article%20Resolution.pdf
If you would like to launch a petition in your town or city, visit Open Democracy’s fair redistricting web page opendemocracynh.org/warrant_article_initiative.
You can promote democracy by:
Demanding fairness and transparency in the process of drawing new district maps
Requiring that maps be drawn with no favoritism to one party or the other
Making sure that the mapping process happens in public meetings.
Please support and learn more about reducing unfair gerrymandering. You can make a difference by signing a petition and voting for the warrant article in your town.
Don House
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.