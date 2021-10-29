To The Daily Sun,
Earlier this year voters in Alton, Barnstead, Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Meredith, Sanbornton, and Tilton passed warrant articles requesting fair redistricting. Many other towns in New Hampshire passed similar measures. According to the State Constitution, towns with at least 3,444 residents should have their own New Hampshire house district and representative(s).
The Special Committee on Redistricting held a hearing in Laconia on Oct. 19, to hear voter feedback on how districts should be drawn in the county. A recording of this hearing should be available soon on the committee’s website.
Here is some of the feedback given to the Special Committee on Oct. 19:
Five towns in Belknap County (Meredith, Gilford, Alton, Gilmanton, and Tilton) should have their own representative. Each of these towns shares representatives with another town today.
Laconia should get five representatives. Ideally, wards in Laconia should be structured so that each ward has its own state representative
Keep Belknap County intact when it comes to the districts for senators, executive councilors, and Congressional districts. Currently Belknap County is split into three senate districts when one would be beneficial.
Avoid multiple town districts for state representatives whenever feasible and reasonable. Voters want to know their state representative and see them shopping at local stores and attending local sporting events.
Share the proposed redistricting maps with voters and provide an opportunity for voters to provide feedback on the maps before they are approved.
Allow voters to attend hearing sessions via remote technology to minimize any health risk to attendees to meetings where health guidelines are ignored.
Keep the redistricting process fair, non-partisan, and transparent.
The Special Committee on Redistricting should be following the feedback of the voters. Our job, as voters, is to ensure that Gov. Chris Sununu, party leadership, and the Special Committee on Redistricting listen to our demands. The districts will be set for the next 10 years. Call and email your local senators, representatives, and Special Committee members and let them know that you expect the above feedback will be acted upon. Don’t let them repeat the mistakes that were made 10 years ago when this process last happened.
Let’s ensure that Belknap County and New Hampshire get the fair, non-partisan, and transparent voting districts we deserve.
Carlos Cardona, Laconia
Johnna Davis and Jay Newton, Gilford
Catharine Farkas, Sanbornton
Claudia Ferber and Lew Henry, Gilmanton
Lucinda Hope, Tilton
Don House and Shela Cunningham, Belmont
Ruth Larson, Hunter Taylor and Brian Beihl, Alton
Jim McFarlin, Meredith
Lynn Thomas and Rick Demark, Meredith
Jane Westlake, Barnstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.