All of us want life to return to normal — the quicker, the better. We want to get back to work. We want to be healthy and have a vibrant economy. However, friends have lost loved ones. People have lost income and savings. Businesses are facing bankruptcy. Worst of all, there seems to be a trade-off between re-opening the economy and the number of lives lost. How do we as a society, reach a decision that everyone can follow? Many states have already ignored the federal guideline for re-opening: a decision based on a “downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period.”
A key state responsibility is to quickly set up safe and efficient screening/testing sites for symptomatic individuals as well as trace contacts of those testing positive. Although the N.H. testing capacity has improved, N.H. is only testing about 1,500 people per day. Not everyone who wants a test can easily obtain one. On April 4, N.H. reported 81 new cases and 621 individuals testing positive. More than a month later, on May 12, N.H. also reported 81 new cases but with 3,239 people testing positive. At best, N.H. has stabilized the new cases reported. However, long-term care facilities are still being severely impacted by the virus. Until more testing (anti-body and virus) and a vaccine are readily available to all, many are risking their lives to return to work, travel, or to socialize.
As N.H. re-opens, we all have a responsibility to respect the rights of others to stay safe. Show your respect for life: wear your mask in public; abide by social distancing; follow hygiene standards; thank your essential workers. By doing so, the life you save may be a friend, family member, or your own. Our lives are interconnected. We need to act with that understanding.
Don House
Belmont
