To The Daily Sun,
With COVID-19 still ravaging the country and parts of N.H., I’ve decided it is safest to vote via absentee ballot. The September 8 primary is about six weeks away and the November 3 election is less than 100 days from now. Towns are anticipating a surge of requests for ballots.
In N.H., we are fortunate that the legislature worked with the governor to get a new ballot application form approved. This new form was approved on July 17. Instead of having to fill out a separate form for each election, you can now request both the September and November ballots on one form. Go to SOS.NH.GOV/VotingEmergency.aspx to download the application.
Don’t wait to do this. Request your ballot now! When you receive it, make sure to follow the instructions exactly, and send it back right away. This way town and city clerks have more time to send out the ballots and are not overwhelmed in the days right before the election.
I encourage everyone who doesn’t want to risk their health by going to the polls to take advantage of this opportunity. By doing so, you are also protecting the poll workers as this reduces the number of people visiting the polls. My application is already in the mail. How about you?
Don House
Belmont
