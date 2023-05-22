The House of Representatives voted to raise the debt limit to address the bloated spending bill Democrats passed in December that exceeds our current legal debt limit. Our nation won’t default on our debt unless Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden reject this bill and won’t negotiate something else.
The feds collect about $350 billion monthly. That’s more than enough to pay for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans' benefits, similar benefits, and interest on our debt, unless President Biden chooses to intentionally harm senior citizens, veterans, poor people, and our country.
Months ago, Speaker Kevin McCarthy requested meetings to avoid a debt crisis. Democrats refused to discuss a mutually acceptable debt limit increase plan to deal with the spending problem they caused.
The debt limit was increased three times under Donald Trump, but only after Democrat demands to increase spending were addressed.
The House bill makes minor (too minor, in my opinion) reductions in future spending by cutting unnecessary items.
It removes funding Democrats provided to double the IRS to focus more on middle and lower income people who can’t afford high-priced tax advisers.
It removes funding from various pork projects. Wealthy families (up to $300,000) shouldn’t get $7,500 subsidies for electric cars. The federal government shouldn’t fund city parks or make 87% of taxpayers, mostly without college degrees, pay off student loans of typically more wealthy college graduates.
The House bill cuts spending to the 2022 level which was itself inflated due to the now finally ended pandemic.
Our nation’s $31.4 trillion debt already threatens our nation’s existence and the freedoms and prosperity of future Americans.
The House bill increases the debt limit to address the Democrat caused problem. Will the Democrats create a debt crisis just to reward their supporters? Maybe, we’ll see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.