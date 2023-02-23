To The Daily Sun,
Leftists complain about the “banning” (like the National Socialists Nazis in the 1930s) of books and expression that never should have been in schools in the first place.
First, leftists object to removing sexually explicit, pornographic books from schools.
When did providing pornography to children become acceptable? Parents didn’t demand that schools provide pornography to their children. Society never debated and decided that providing pornography to young children provides a public benefit.
No sane person expected that school personnel would be so irresponsible as to surreptitiously bring immoral and potentially harmful pornographic materials into schools.
Second, leftists complain about the New Hampshire law outlawing discrimination in our schools (see explanation: https://tinyurl.com/ymxbbz6x). Since discrimination was outlawed nationally about 50 years ago, no one expected that children would be discriminated against in school.
New Hampshire’s law doesn’t prohibit, as falsely alleged, teaching history, civics, or anything else. All subjects can be taught without discriminating against or assigning blame or victimhood to today’s children for the sins of others.
Republicans certainly want a clear, factual presentation of history, including the Democrat Party’s horrible racist history and current oppression of black people. Slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow laws, and today’s refusal to provide the decent schools and safe neighborhoods that provide economic opportunities are all oppression of blacks done by Democrats.
Why do leftists demand to be able to discriminate against children? Perhaps to brainwash children into accepting the blame for Democrats’ evil, racist actions.
Decent people who care about children wouldn’t allow pornography or discrimination in our schools, so there shouldn’t need to be laws against them. When you hear people complaining about these laws/restrictions, you know who cares more about something other than what is best for America’s, and perhaps your, children.
Don Ewing
Meredith
