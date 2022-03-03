To The Daily Sun,
We need new people on the Inter-Lakes School Board. The current board fails our children, it ignores parents, and it doesn’t deliver the quality educations that the Lakes Region taxpayers fund. On March 8, please vote for these new school board candidates: Jamie Moore (Center Harbor), Mark D. Anderson (Meredith), Rachel C. Xavier (At-Large), and for Sandwich, please write-in Andi Martin.
The Inter-Lakes school system’s educational results are mediocre, about the same as our state average. Yet our cost per student is significantly (about 40%) greater than the state average.
Our student population (about 950) has declined by about 10% since 2016, but the proposed budget ($29,446,576) is 20% higher. I don’t mind paying extra taxes to help our students, but taxpayers are funding much better educations than our students are getting. Why is our current school board satisfied with mediocre results?
At board meetings, school board members seem more interested in making sure that parents don’t speak longer than their allotted three minutes than in hearing what parents say. Our current school board seems to think that parents shouldn’t have a say in their children’s educations. I don’t believe that, do you?
Our school board objected to a proposed prohibition on teaching critical race theory. This prohibition was intended to stop teaching little white children that they are to blame for, and little Black children that they can’t prosper because of, the past sins of others. Do you want children taught that they are to blame for or can’t succeed because of the sins of mostly long dead adults?
The Inter-Lakes system has funded “equity training”. “Equity” is simply a less obvious synonym for CRT.
Equity means everyone gets the same results. Equity requires that the more talented or harder working get held back so that others end up the same. Equity can’t be provided without harming some students. All students should be helped to achieve his or her best result.
The current school board isn’t doing a good job for the students, parents, or taxpayers.
On March 8, please vote for: Jamie Moore (Center Harbor), Mark D. Anderson (Meredith), Rachel C. Xavier (At-Large), and please write in Andi Martin in Sandwich.
Don Ewing
Meredith
