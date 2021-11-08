To The Daily Sun,
Middle income and poor Americans always suffer when Democrats talk about making the rich pay their “fair share.” Democrats’ talk about the rich paying their “fair share” seems simply intended to divert attention from the harm Democrats do to middle income and poor Americans.
No billionaire or multi-millionaire suffers because President Joe Biden destroyed our energy independence. Greatly increased gasoline prices of more than $1 more per gallon, winter heating cost increases of 30-50 percent or more, and prices of food and other goods needed to survive hurts already stressed middle income and poor Americans, especially people on fixed incomes.
The Democrats’ $3.5 (now apparently about $1.75) trillion “Build Back Better” bill will further hurt non-rich Americans. The bill includes new taxes and regulations which exceed those in China; this will drive businesses overseas destroying millions of good American jobs. But rich business owners will prosper.
Ten years of unlimited green cards will allow low-cost foreign workers to replace middle income Americans, making billionaires richer.
85,000 new IRS agents and bank reports about accounts with $600 or even $10,000 in annual transactions aren’t needed to make America’s rich pay their “fair share.” But taxes will go up for middle income earners, even for some people earning less than $50,000 annually, tinyurl.com/bvrajymy.
Democrats won’t meaningfully tax their rich donors. They aren’t going after “S” Corporations which allowed Biden to avoid $500,000 in taxes. They won’t fix the “carried interest” feature that allows billionaires to reduce their taxes. They aren’t addressing contributions to charities and foundations that allow the rich to avoid taxes but control how their money is spent. But, they are increasing the tax deductions for property taxes which will mostly benefit the wealthy.
Free college and incomes for illegal aliens will be provided.
Over half of the $1.75 trillion spending is “climate change” related. Rich Democrat supporters like multi-billionaire Warren Buffett will get richer building subsidized wind and solar farms which will increase consumer energy costs and threaten the reliability of the electricity we need to survive. Remember the deadly California and Texas brownouts and blackouts?
Democrats will throw in a few goodies to seduce gullible voters. But, Democrat promises and goodies are like the “free” cheese in a mouse trap.
Democrats take our freedoms, make most Americans poorer, and make many Americans dependent on government handouts which Democrats use as bribes for votes.
Democrats say we should “lower our expectations” and give them more power ... to “fix” the harm that they caused!
Democrats don’t care about poor and middle income Americans. Hopefully most Americans will reject Democrat politicians and their false promises in subsequent elections. It’s time to put our country and our citizens first.
Don Ewing
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.