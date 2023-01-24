To The Daily Sun,
The U.S. has hit its debt ceiling. Hysterical lies are told to get people to demand raising the debt limit so that congressional leadership can continue its irresponsible and wasteful spending.
You’ll hear that seniors won’t get their Social Security payments, Medicare, etc. That’s a lie. You’ll hear that our nation’s credit is jeopardized. That’s a lie. Hundreds of billions of tax dollars are received every month and can be used to pay for essential spending. Some other spending should, and will have to, end.
It’s irresponsible spending that jeopardizes national security. Our $31.5 trillion debt is growing by $1 trillion annually. Interest costs about $1 trillion annually — and we have to borrow that.
Our senators and congresspeople were sent to Washington to ensure our tax dollars are spent appropriately, but past congressional leadership kept them from doing that.
National security is threatened by congressional leadership that avoids the normal budgeting process and demands immediate passage of enormous omnibus spending bills, created mostly in secret, to avoid a government shutdown.
All bills should go through the committee processes so our elected representatives can eliminate waste and inappropriate spending (as the new Republican House leadership has committed).
Congressional leadership passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill like this just last month; few, if any, of our representatives had time to read it. Little of this money has been spent; most of the allocated money should be canceled and a proper budget passed.
Apparently there’s about $1 trillion of unspent and uncommitted money from the infrastructure and COVID relief bills; those allocations should be canceled.
We don’t have a debt limit problem; we have a debt problem, a congressional mismanagement problem and a wasteful spending problem. Don’t let them scare you into approving more wasteful spending.
Don Ewing
Meredith
