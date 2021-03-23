To The Daily Sun,
Fortunately for Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other Washington Democrat officeholders, there is no criminal “truth in labelling” law that applies to legislation . . . or they would be in jail. The “For the People Act” title is a total misrepresentation; it would destroy our “democracy” by turning our elections into cheating contests.
The misnamed “For the People Act” (HR 1, tinyurl.com/pk2y9h5z, Senate version S 1, tinyurl.com/va25xz9e) does nothing for you or anyone who wants their vote to actually count, and not counteracted by an illegal vote.
Responding to low confidence in the 2000 and 2004 elections, a bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform was established, led by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker. The title of their 2005 Report (tinyurl.com/6hurf7ms) is “Building Confidence in U.S. Elections.”
The Carter-Baker report addresses increasing voter participation and ensuring election integrity.
HR 1 goes far beyond the report’s recommendations related to increasing voter participation. HR 1 automatically registers people from state and federal databases; this will create duplicate registrations, and registrations for people who aren’t citizens and others who aren’t legally authorized to vote including illegal immigrants, some felons, and even 16 year olds. HR 1 enacts nationwide same-day registration and voting despite their demonstrated enablement and enticement for voter fraud.
HR 1 imposes the opposite of items identified by the report to ensure the integrity of elections. It outlaws requiring voter IDs, it promotes the use of mail-in ballots despite the report’s warning “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud” (which is why absentee ballots are strictly limited when not outlawed in Europe), it eliminates the requirement for signature verifications on mail-in ballots, it legalizes ballot harvesting which enables vote-buying and fraud, and it effectively prevents coordination among the states to ensure accurate voter registration lists (with dead, moved, duplicate, and otherwise unauthorized voters removed).
HR 1 effectively prevents the states accomplishing the report’s encouragement to “to do more to prevent voter registration and absentee ballot fraud.”
HR 1 does the opposite of the report’s recommendations; HR 1 would remove all confidence in U.S. elections.
HR 1 effectively turns our elections into cheating contests. As a result our governments will be controlled by the group that is better at getting fraudulent votes counted.
Do the American people really want our elections to be won by the people who are better at cheating? HR 1 is not a “For the People Act;” it is a “For the Cheaters Act.”
Unless you want our elections to turn into cheating contests, call or write Sen. Maggie Hassan at 202-224-3324 and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen at 202-224-2841 and demand that they vote against HR 1/S 1.
Don Ewing
Meredith
