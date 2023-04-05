To The Daily Sun,
It’s long past time that we stopped enticing deranged people to shoot children in schools. School "gun-free zones” make sick, evil people confident they can get the revenge and/or fame they crave.
Politicians, celebrities, banks, government buildings, etc., are protected by trained armed people. I’d rather we protect schoolchildren. The only way to protect them is with responsible, trained, armed people embedded in the schools.
Unfortunately, Democrat politicians are more interested in ideologically driven anti-gun laws, which only harass law-abiding citizens, than in actually saving children’s lives.
Anti-gun laws don’t stop criminals. If outlawing guns worked, then Chicago and California would be our safest city and state. If universal background checks would reduce school shootings, advocates would present a long list of shootings that they would have prevented. They can’t.
Even if we took all guns away from people, guns would easily flow into our country via Biden’s open border. Bad people do bad things; let’s deter them from attacking schools.
Most murderers have either a history of violence or mental illness or both; they shouldn’t have access to guns. Parents, mental health professionals and police must treat this seriously and realistically; they must ensure that all violent people, including youths, are put on the NCIC database so at least they can’t purchase guns legally.
Finally, officials and the media must stop giving these deranged people the fame they crave; their names should never be disclosed.
Anti-gun laws are intended to make naive people believe useful action will be taken. But children will continue to be killed until our society understands, as undesirable as it seems to some, the necessity of protecting schools with responsible, trained, armed and embedded protectors.
Don Ewing
Meredith
