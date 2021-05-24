To The Daily Sun,
We all want a clean, healthy environment. We all want the inexpensive and reliable energy, from whatever source, that enables us to prosper, have a healthy environment, and live healthy lives. And, we want these for ourselves and for future generations.
Energy sources like solar, wind, and biomass have been promoted as solutions to the alleged man-made climate change problem that I, and some others, believe is overstated, if not enormously inflated. This has, perhaps, not enabled an adequate independent consideration of solar, wind, and biomass (green) energy production, without being influenced by considerations of climate change.
Michael Moore is very concerned about our planet and our climate. I disagree with him on almost everything. So, in an effort to hear the other side’s arguments, I watched his documentary, "The Planet of the Humans." This documentary opened my eyes to things I hadn’t known about these energy sources.
Everyone should watch this documentary. While I disagree with some of the opinions expressed, I can’t dispute the facts presented in the film. Whether you believe or a skeptic of man-made climate change, watch this film. Whether or not you believe that solar, wind, and biomass energy production provide earth-saving “green energy;” watch this film.
I could try to present some of the documentary’s main points, but I probably wouldn’t do them justice. I think it’s fair to say that the film addresses the questions about how well these “green” energy sources meet our objectives of providing inexpensive and reliable energy that enable humans to prosper, have a healthy environment, and live healthy lives.
The “Planet of the Humans” can be seen for free on YouTube, tinyurl.com/t63r9af4. It’s also available free to Amazon Prime members. It’s probably available from your local library; the Meredith Library has a copy.
Everyone who wants future generations to inherit a healthy planet that allows humans to prosper and live healthy lives should see “Planet of the Humans.”
Don Ewing
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.