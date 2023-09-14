It’s tiring hearing Black billionaires, millionaires, professors, executives, politicians, and others claim that systemic racism prevents Blacks from succeeding.
Despite extensive anti-discrimination laws, our courts aren’t swamped with discrimination cases. Racial discrimination/hate is so rare that some is faked, e.g., Jussie Smollett, Bubba Wallace, Duke lacrosse team, and others [http://tinyurl.com/29w3rzf7].
What do these Black elites do to help others? Do they fight for school choice so everyone has a good chance to prosper? No. Do they demand stricter law enforcement so everyone can live in safety? No [Being mugged changes some minds: https://tinyurl.com/ycyntkpc]. Do they support policies that incentivize growth and provide better jobs? No.
Do they fight the laws and attitudes that result in 75% of Black births being to unwed mothers, knowing that fatherlessness increases the odds that children will live in poverty, be uneducated, and end up in jail? No. These are the apparent systemic racism I see, they don’t seem to care.
Unwilling to fight for things that help, but wanting to feel good, Black elites complain that our founding documents are racist, as if freedom, safety, and equal justice are not universal values. Despite worldwide acceptance of slavery, our Constitution set the stage for its eventual elimination by reducing the power of slave states (the maligned three-fifths clause, Article 1, Section 2) and limiting importation of slaves (Article 1, Section 9).
Democrat leaders, including the Black elite, reject Republican attempts to provide everyone with the good educations needed for success, proper law enforcement to create safe communities and good jobs so people can prosper rather than struggle/suffer on government assistance.
Although non-white, often non-English speaking, people immigrate here and prosper, many American Blacks do poorly because they fall for Democrats’ false promises and listen to Black elites who betray their trust.
