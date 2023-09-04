Our country was created to protect life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This requires boundaries, set by law and custom, to keep people from interfering with other people’s rights.
When it suits their purposes, Democrat politicians allow these boundaries to be violated with few or no consequences despite the harm to innocent people. Examples include the very destructive and deadly BLM and Antifa riots, and Democrats’ softness on criminals which enables them to continue preying on innocent people.
Perhaps worse is how Democrats use their dominance in education to, in addition to often providing poor educational outcomes, violate the customary boundaries of parental rights, harming children for Democrats’ ideological purposes.
Some teachers do what no decent adult would do without explicit parental approval by presenting graphic sex talk and images to young children (opening some to sexual exploitation). Other teachers confuse children about gender, suggesting that maybe boys and girls are in the wrong bodies and should get life-changing hormone or surgical treatments. Some teachers hurt innocent children by teaching that young white children are bad, and young Black children can’t succeed, because of past injustices/crimes (e.g., Democrat Jim Crow laws and lynchings) done by and to others.
When parents and others rightfully demand that school policies stop these harmful teachings and violations of decency, Democrats, who banned the Bible and Judeo-Christian teaching of love and tolerance, slander them as attacking free speech, book banning, and jeopardizing children’s health. Joe Biden sent his FBI to investigate and intimidate parents who peacefully protested and petitioned for policies to protect their children.
For their political purposes, Democrats allow the protective boundaries between people to be violated, resulting in harm to innocent people and our peaceful society.
