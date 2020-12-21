To The Daily Sun,
Based on the enormous outrage, I wonder if I’m the only person in the Lakes Region who doesn't follow Dawn Johnson's Facebook page. But one has to wonder if this outrage is real or just virtue signaling and a political hit job?
Democrats have elected anti-Semites to high political offices where they say and do things that actually result in harm to Jews in America and around the world. Has there been any outrage against the persistent anti-Semitic comments and actions by these Democrats? No.
Is there outrage at the Georgia Democrats who are trying to elect an anti-Semite, Rafael Warnock, to the U.S. Senate? No.
There was no outrage at President Obama’s incredibly rude treatment of the Israeli Prime Minister or of the near daily anti-Semitic comments and actions by Congresswomen Ihlan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
Is there outrage at the anti-Semitic remarks and actions by Democrats like Linda Sarsour, Louis Farrakhan, and Obama’s friend Al Sharpton? No, Democrats support them.
Do Democrats complain that Islamic schools, even in the U.S., call Jews “apes and pigs?” No, Democrats even refuse to call Islamic terrorism, “Islamic terrorism.”
I wonder how many of the outraged people actually saw Dawn Johnson's post in the short time before she discovered she had unintentionally shared an offensive article, and took it down. Or are they complaining about someone else’s characterization or modified “copy” of Dawn’s post?
Some people say that Dawn’s apology is inadequate. Do they know Dawn well enough to question her sincerity?
Have Dawn’s critics made offensive comments about people they don’t know . . . for which they never apologized? Some have; read their “letters to the editor.” I'm reminded of a phrase, “let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
I don't approve of anti-Semitism just as I don't approve of any attacks based on a person’s religion, race, or sex. But I was also raised with the idea that “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”
There was no outrage from these local people when Democrats (Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and their supporters) rioted in American cities for months injuring and killing people, looting businesses, and destroying whole neighborhoods, often poor black neighborhoods, and people’s livelihoods and lifetime savings.
There was no outrage when Democrat mayors and governors did nothing to protect people and property or when Democrat congressmen, senators, and other leaders remained silent to avoid offending Democrat activists.
In their lust for power Democrats will hurt innocent people, destroy neighborhoods, and put anti-Semites in power with never a complaint from these local virtue-signaling hypocrites.
Don Ewing
Meredith
