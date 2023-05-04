Democrats talk about democracy, but they only care about democracy when the people elect them. For example, after voters elected Republicans to cut the bloated spending fueling today’s painful inflation, in an unprecedented move less than two weeks before the new Congress was sworn in, the formerly Democrat-controlled Congress (with a few unneeded/irrelevant Republican votes) pushed through a bloated spending package benefiting their favored special interests and further fueling today’s painful inflation.
Democrats passed it knowing that voters wanted a more sensible spending package. Democrats passed it without the decency to increase the nation’s debt limit that their spending breached; they left it for the new Congress to clean up the mess they created.
Soon, the media and many politicians will try to make everyone panic because, you’ll be told, we’re about to default on our nation’s debt — and they will try to blame Republicans for this problem created by the formerly Democrat-controlled Congress.
But, Republicans in the House of Representatives have already passed a bill to increase the debt limit. This bill is far too generous in my opinion, but it starts addressing inflation and avoids defaulting on our nation’s debt.
The next step is for this House bill, or a negotiated bill, to be passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
So far, neither the Democrat-controlled Senate nor President Biden seem interested in acting to avoid the potentially disastrous consequences of defaulting on our nation’s debt.
Our nation’s credit is only threatened because Democrats passed an undesired, unwise and bloated spending bill against the wishes of the American people, they didn’t deal with the debt limit, and now Democrats refuse to act responsibly to protect our nation’s credit and the American people.
