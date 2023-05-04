To The Daily Sun,

Democrats talk about democracy, but they only care about democracy when the people elect them. For example, after voters elected Republicans to cut the bloated spending fueling today’s painful inflation, in an unprecedented move less than two weeks before the new Congress was sworn in, the formerly Democrat-controlled Congress (with a few unneeded/irrelevant Republican votes) pushed through a bloated spending package benefiting their favored special interests and further fueling today’s painful inflation.  

