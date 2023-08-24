Nothing drives leftist Democrats crazy like exposing their racism and the key role of white Christians in outlawing slavery mostly worldwide, which exposes their critical race theory lie.
The Democrat Party’s racist past transformed into today’s more subtle evil anti-Black policies. Bad schools steal productive futures. Bad policing and softness on criminals results in unnecessary victims. Bad educations and high crime limits access to prosperity. Democrat laws drove Black illegitimacy from 25% to 75% depriving children of fathers, leading to poverty, crime, imprisonment, and hopelessness. Even Black Democrat politicians promote these harmful anti-Black policies to gain power and promote their Marxist ideology.
More recently Democrats added anti-Asian (e.g. college admissions) and anti-white racism and they agitate to create racial division in our country in hopes of gaining political power.
Democrats disparage, smear, and attack Christianity because its principles oppose slavery and their Marxist ideology.
Quakers in Britain began the formal anti-slavery fight by petitioning Parliament in 1787. However, slavery was so entrenched and valuable to some important people that the anti-slavery movement needed a champion to succeed in Parliament. Encouraged by Quakers and Anglicans, Parliament Member William Wilberforce became that champion, writing: “God Almighty has set before me two great objects, the suppression of the Slave Trade and the Reformation of Manners.”
Wilberforce led the arduous fight to pass the Slave Trade Act in 1807 and the Slavery Abolition Act in 1834 [which included the huge sum of 20 million British pounds to compensate slave owners in British-controlled areas]. https://bit.ly/3KMwz1G
The Democratic Party hides its hideous racism by smearing anyone or anything, like Christianity, that opposes the Democrats’ lust for power and evil actions.
