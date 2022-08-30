To The Daily Sun,
Merriam-Webster says “fascism”: “...exalts nation...above the individual and stands for a centralized autocratic government...” See tinyurl.com/2xpma3x3.
Fascists support “fascism”, including use of government power for their political objectives, to reward supporters and suppress and oppress opponents.
Our democracy is a constitutional republic; the people’s elected representatives make laws that officials swear to enforce to protect the peoples’ individual constitutional rights against criminals, foreign enemies, and government power.
Examples of domestic fascist actions:
• Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce our immigration laws, allowing criminals, terrorists, and others to invade our country causing great harm to the American people, including killing nearly 100,000 with their illegal drugs.
• Government officials who allowed, encouraged, and some supported (e.g., Kamala Harris), their supporters’ widespread 2020 riots that destroyed public and private property, and injured, and killed, people.
• Officials who closed churches while leaving casinos and other gathering places open.
• Officials working with private companies to censor Americans’ free speech, as the Biden administration does related to COVID, vaccines, the 2020 election, etc.
• Officials who, contrary to our laws, allow supporters to harass the Supreme Court justices that Biden dislikes.
• Prosecutors, like LA’s George Gascon, who treat violent criminals very leniently, releasing them to victimize others.
• Using government power to harass political opponents, pressuring FBI agents to inflate domestic violent extremist numbers (tinyurl.com/2u5ny6vj), and enforcing laws unequally (only against political opponents).
• Supreme Court justices who decide cases based on their preferences rather than the clear meaning of our Constitution (usurping power from the American people).
Democrats falsely call Republicans fascists to divert attention from Democrats’ fascist actions. Slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow laws, dog attacks on peaceful protestors, and refusal to protect innocent people from criminals reveal Democrats’ long history of fascist actions and character.
Don Ewing
Meredith
