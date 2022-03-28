To The Daily Sun,
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine and slaughter of the Ukrainian people were enticed by traditional Democrat Party policies that make the world more dangerous and watered, fertilized, and facilitated by President Joe Biden’s policies and actions.
Biden’s incompetent abandonment of Afghanistan alerted aggressor nations, weakness invites aggression.
President Biden’s anti-American oil actions greatly increased Putin’s profits which funded Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine.
Biden’s weak response to Putin’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border encouraged Putin. Biden promised his sanctions would deter Putin’s invasion, they didn’t.
Biden’s subsequent sanctions haven’t stopped the slaughter of Ukrainian civilians and haven’t hurt Putin.
Biden denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s defensive weapons requests, e.g., for Harpoon, anti-ship, missiles and old MiG-29s, which could have saved thousands of lives.
Biden was finally embarrassed into ending the Russian oil imports needed to backfill the American production that Biden shutdown... after 45 more days. Imports of Russian uranium continue. Biden has Russia negotiating a renewed Iran deal (which richly rewards Russia) which will instigate a Middle East nuclear arms race.
Biden’s sanctions hurt the Russian people, but Biden is more rewarding than punishing Putin.
President Barack Obama stopped delivery of missile defenses to Eastern Europe scheduled by President George W. Bush in response to Russia’s invasion of Georgia. Obama sent blankets, not weapons when Putin invaded and took the Crimea. Perhaps this is what Obama meant when he told Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to tell Putin that he would have more flexibility after his 2012 re-election.
Obama allowed China to build islands in the South China Sea with which to project power and claim other nations’ territory. Obama’s actions encouraged the growth of ISIS, the overthrow of neutral, if not U.S.-friendly, Egyptian and Libyan governments, and the sale of 20% of America’s uranium to Russia. Obama’s Iran deal gave them billions of dollars and OK'd a path to a nuclear bomb to put on ICBMs aimed at us.
Before President Bill Clinton OK'd the transfer of critical technology, the Chinese weren’t able to successfully get their ICBMs to work. Now China threaten us, the world, and Taiwan which seems easy picking with our weak president.
President Jimmy Carter enabled the overthrow of our ally, the Shah of Iran, which resulted in Iran becoming the world’s greatest sponsor of terrorism. Iranian weapons, tactics, and in some cases soldiers are responsible for the deaths or maiming of thousands of American soldiers in Iraq.
Carter canceled America’s Panama Canal lease early, jeopardizing its use when needed; both ends are now controlled by China.
Americans must learn history; Democrat presidents jeopardize our freedoms, they make us weaker, our enemies stronger, the world more dangerous, and enable the slaughter of innocent people.
Don Ewing
Meredith
