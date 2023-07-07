On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, evidence was presented that Vice President Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe for influencing our nation’s foreign policy. Biden apparently “earned” his money by getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired; Biden brags about it [https://tinyurl.com/bdzebf5u].
There are apparently 17 recordings of discussions with the Bidens about the bribe. The FBI had this information before the 2020 presidential election and withheld it from the public which, in ignorance, elected a crook who sold our nation’s foreign policy for his personal gain.
Only whistleblowers and congressional pressure on the FBI secured release of this vitally important information for U.S. citizens and voters. Rather than discussing the Bidens' $5 million bribe, our corrupt media mostly only wanted to report President Donald Trump’s indictment on politically motivated charges related to presidential documents. Trump will probably ultimately be vindicated based on the Presidential Records Act, the inappropriate attempt to criminalize a non-criminal act, and historical precedent, e.g., the presidential records case against President Bill Clinton.
Trump didn’t destroy or expose classified records like Hillary Clinton, who also violated a subpoena for those records. Trump didn’t steal classified records from a secure room like Sen. Biden, who transported the stolen classified documents through multiple insecure locations ultimately to his insecure garage, accessible by family and guests.
Various presidents, vice presidents and others have mishandled classified documents. Only Trump has been indicted. The purpose of Trump’s indictment is less about convicting Trump than in interfering with the 2024 election and defeating Trump’s re-election bid.
Biden and the Democrats have made Americans, and people everywhere, poorer, less safe, less free, and threatened by nuclear war. Biden’s political prosecution of his chief rival, Trump, is an attempted diversion from the Democrats’ dismal record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.