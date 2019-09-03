To The Daily Sun,
Many first time candidates for a national public office such as senator or representative have never held any political office and when election time comes around, without a successful record, it is difficult to know for whom to vote. Which leaves us with an Eeney, Meeney, Miney or Moe. situation or vote for the party and not the individual and not knowing what you will get. But in the case of Don Bolduc, we know what we will get. We will elect a man who has made difficult decisions and has carried out those decisions to successful conclusions, in combat, under fire. If you think that's easy, try it sometime!
That's why I am voting for Don Bolduc for the United States Senate. Give his many years of proven leadership experience some thought and I am sure you will also vote for him.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
