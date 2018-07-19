It was gratifying to see a letter from my daughter, extolling the excellence of The Mayhew Program. I first became aware of Camp Mayhew over twenty years ago through my membership in the Gilford Rotary Club. They have always given their time, talent and resources to support The Mayhew Program, among many other worthy causes in our area.
When Kate and I left the island last week, we were given a handout that highlighted their 50 years; a history of "serving over 2,300 N.H. boys tuition free, year round". In addition to 25 day camperships, the program includes 8 years of "school year mentoring" and the opportunity of "earning a summer salary and matching educational funds" when they move on to the Links level. "255 Alumni have earned the scholarship benefit."
We all like to see how our dollars turn into real life change and growth for the participants. The enthusiasm and energy of the staff and campers at Mayhew is infectious. I applaud the Lakes Region Children's Auction and Patrick's Pub Mania for their generosity. Thanks to all of you who make things happen for the boys of Mayhew.
Neil Flaherty
Gilford
