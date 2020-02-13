To The Daily Sun,
I’ve been told it’s none of my business and I’ve been told it sounds terrible.
I’m writing about some dogs left inside a home for 24 hours a day, left with nobody 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They only walk for minutes per day to pee and poop and sniff the ground and air.
I’ve called it neglecting and have to turn a blind eye about them every day. Because I walk my dog every day and have to see and hear them barking at the windows. Nobody home. No exercise. No interaction. Makes my stomach feel bad inside.
I’ve been told it’s fine, they have a roof and food. Well, they’d have more play time at the Humane Society. These neglected pets are not lizards or birds. They’re not cats or hamsters. They are dogs that could enjoy all the things that dogs love: running, digging, chasing toys and visiting the dog park.
I’ll continue to turn a blind eye on this home with dogs inside, every single day we pass by.
Dennis Johnson
Laconia
