To The Daily Sun,
I hope residents of District 2 will consider voting for Bill Bolton because it is known state that state government has a greater impact and a more immediate effect on our lives. Who you elect at the state level really matters.
What they do in the Legislature should matter to all of us. The legislation they write and pass or don’t pass will direct the kind of state we want to be. Do we want N.H. to be a fair, compassionate, responsible place to live? If so, please take some time to learn about the candidates running for office.
Over 50,000 N.H. residents are covered by Medicaid and without this program we would have a very unhealthy citizenry and potentially a rise in deaths from the youngest to the oldest residents. Ninety percent or more of it is paid by the federal government and is working as well as the Medicare program. This no vote would leave over 50,000 N.H. residents without health care.
Have you ever been without health insurance? If so, have you not gone to a doctor because you just could not afford it? Have you had such large medical bills that it will take you many years because to pay them off? Or do you know someone whose medical bills have cost them their home or set them back financially that they may never recover. What about you or a member of your family that has had expensive treatment and now no longer can get insurance because of a pre-existing condition? If you have not personally experienced any of these circumstances you will no doubt know someone who has.
Bill Bolton is for keeping the Expanded Medicaid Program in N.H., whereas Bob Giuda voted against it along with six fellow Republicans.
Giuda also stated: “The cost of health insurance is escalating dramatically, effectively denying coverage to most working families that don’t belong to larger groups. We continue to provide low and no cost health care to some while working families are increasingly unable to afford it. We are putting a band aid on a financial disaster.”
Not quite true because by keeping the Expanded Medicaid Program another program funded by Medicaid called N.H. Health Protection Plan allows those who do not fit the guidelines for Medicaid or who have been denied private insurance have access to health care. My husband and I were on this program for the two years preceding our eligibility for Medicare.
Without this program many residents would not have health care and would drive up the costs of everyone’s health care. Insuring our fellow residents who have no other alternative is not a hand out but a hand up.
A quote by Thomas Jefferson is very appropriate: “Remember the government you elect is the government you deserve.”
We need a state senator who will fight for access to health care for all residents and that is Bill Bolton.
Paula Trombi
Meredith
