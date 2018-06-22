To The Daily Sun,
I have wanted to write so many times before this but that would have meant a letter a day since Trump became president.
I can understand how someone might vote for him based on their mutual agreements on policy but what I cannot understand is how you continue to support him when he has proven to be a liar — over 3,000 lies since he took office — has berated people who work for him and those in both parties, private citizens, mocked a disabled reporter, considers the press to be “fake news,“ our allies, a military hero and now the abominable practice of separating mother and father from their young children.
What will it take for one of his supporters to actually write a letter and tell us why you are okay with the lies he has told. Why are you just standing by while he continues down this path? Why doesn’t it matter to you that the president is a bully. Why haven’t some of the following statements not mattered to you?
“I could murder someone and I would not lose a vote.”
“John McCain is no war hero because he was captured. Okay, I hate to tell you I like people that weren’t captured.”
“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in. You would not believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people these are animals and we are taking them out of the country at a level and rate that has never happened before.”
“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which I frankly think is very unfair to the president.”
“Very interesting items will come to the forefront about alleged wiretapping of Trump Tower.”
“I love the poorly educated.”
“Sorry losers and haters but my I.Q. is one of the highest and you all know it. Please don’t feel so stupid, or insecure it’s not your fault.”.
“Most people don’t even know that Abe Lincoln was a Republican.”
“I know more about Isis than the generals do. Believe me.”
“I feel a lot of people listen to what I have to say.”
So I ask you, his supporters: have you been listening?
Paula Trombi
Meredith
We listen to him. We like what we hear. He says things like that to drive his enemies nuts. No problem.
