To The Daily Sun,
Many of us have been deeply disturbed about the recent government shutdown. This tactic, were it ever to succeed, would be the undoing of our entire federal political system. If you are a Republican, just think about what it would be like if a Democrat president decided that there was a national health-care emergency and triggered a shut-down over that, and followed it up with a declaration of emergency instituting executive health-care insurance rules by order.
If you are frustrated by this situation, please choose to do something for your town or community by running for local office. You can do this without committing the next three years of your life. Local boards have “alternate” positions that allow you to ease into a role. Often there are roles that have a one year term to fill a vacancy. Check with your local town office about how to get involved. To run for a position, you must “declare,” which means you must sign up by a deadline, but not all positions are elected. I recommend that you contact your local town office today to find out the dates of your town’s declaration period.
Thank you to everyone who serves.
Nate Abbott
Gilmanton Iron Works
