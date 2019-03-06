To The Daily Sun,
This past year of our Lord completely sums up the King of Gilmanton's legacy.
The continued vendetta to destroy the Knights .Taking away the salary for a Knight and using it on barristers to persecute the Knights. Leaving the Kingdom short two Knights, while telling the peasants they are safe.
The King (McWhinnie) closed the castle due to "safety concerns. " The King's lock out, supported by the Bishop, continued for nearly a year. The peasants were told that the servants felt threatened. According to the King's press release, the castle was closed due to the overwhelming number of Right-To-Know requests. THREE. Another lie!
While the peasants entered through the dungeon, the King worked on his grand plans for the King's windows, telling peasants the work could be completed for just under 5,000 gold coins. Another lie! Now the King wants curtains for the King's windows, for privacy. How can we possible know the servants are safe behind the curtains?
The King's continued affection for barristers is evident. A judge for the county, in a ruling, said the King's directives would most likely lose in court. The King and the Bishop decided that they did not like their team of barristers, so they let them go — all files to be transferred to the new barristers. The King's and Bishop's police directives have cost the peasants tens of thousands in gold coins. Please note that the King and Bishop want to spend 250,000 gold coins on barristers this year.
The Bishop loves barristers, too! He really needs them now due to allegations he went around town saying that certain peasants were the reason the castle was closed. The Bishop has personally cost the peasants tens of thousands in gold coins. Least we forget his lawsuit against the town's Planning Board. He dropped the suit after receiving a bag of thirty thousand gold coins from the King.
The King of Gilmanton continues to ignore the wishes of the voters. The King and Bishop placed another Planning Board member after peasants voted to elect Planning Board members. The King continues letting Gilmanton be central New Hampshire's most convenient dump site for sludge. The peasant's voted to ban this hazardous waste material to be used in our town.
In a recent meeting in the Great Hall ,December 28, a warrant article to support a new roof to protect fire equipment was discussed. Present at the great table was the King and the Bishop and the administrator, the assistant administrator and a scrip to take the minutes — plus two officials and three support staff. The King said he could not support fixing the roof. The Bishop said he supported fixing the roof. In approved minutes that have been reviewed multiple times by the King and the Bishop, the Bishop's position has been changed. These minutes approved by the King and the Bishop have the Bishop not supporting fixing the roof. Listen to the recording before it disappears.
Do not vote for the King! Stop the madness!
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
