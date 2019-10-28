To The Daily Sun,
It is most likely correct that the evidence made available to the House Committees concerning President Trump would not stand up in court but, as Mr. Earle well knows, that is irrelevant. Impeachment inquiries are not undertaken because there is a suspicion that what is considered a crime under our legal system has occurred but because behavior forbidden to elected officials under our Constitution, a document the Republican Party used to hold dear, has taken place.
The claim that there is no truth to the whistleblower’s concerns is puzzling to me. There are the words in the transcript of the telephone conversation that the White House released, President Trump’s initial statements, the numerous conversations on the subject of Ukraine held with Mr. Giuliani on many television programs, and what is known about the testimony of Mulvaney, Cooper, Taylor, and Yovanovitch.
Being elderly, my memory may not be working at full capacity but I seem to recall that the inquiries into the actions of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton began without any actual vote on the part of the House. In fact, Nixon’s resignation negated any cause for a vote. The Benghazi hearings, too, started out without a vote. In fact, all of the initial hearings took place out of the public eye. According to the latest news, the House is now close to making information public and holding a vote sometime in November.
Given the number of letters Mr. Earle has contributed to The Daily Sun on a number of diverse subjects, there can be no doubt that he is a man of intelligence and education. It makes his letter all the more confusing. Blind obedience to a party line is an excellent survival strategy under a dictator but democracies thrive best with a little thoughtful skepticism.
I hope that Mr. Earle will keep his letters coming but I also hope he learns not to accept everything that he hears from President Trump. For example, President Trump is not building a beautiful wall in Colorado. Colorado does not border Mexico and there is nothing that President Trump can do or say to make it so.
Brenda Sens
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.