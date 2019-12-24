To be a mutt or not to be, that is the question! Mutts! The result of the mating of different breeds of dogs. Such was the opinion of a recent contributor to The Laconia Daily Sun. Whether the opinion was reserved specifically for the Canid genera, or was an allegorical reference to inter-racial relationships (referred to as miscegenation by super men, who are really mutts who are against mutts) between bipedal intelligent(?) primates could be a topic of discussion.
Interestingly, the various breeds of dogs evolved from a common (wolf-like) source, so today's estimated 350 breeds have a common evolutionary ancestor. As do modern humans! Out of Africa! Evolution, hmm! Interesting that the ancestry of northern Eurasians has genetic markers for Homo sapiens, Homo neanderthalensis and Homo denisova (23andMe has pegged me with 269 Neanderthal variants, which has given me my red/blonde hair (past tense now), lack of hair on my back, and possible propensity for diabetes 2, among other traits). Not quite pure breeds. So if you have blue eyes, “white” skin, and blonde/red hair (Nordic traits exploited during 1938 Kristallnacht, Germany), chances are that you are a mutt!
There are a number of disadvantages of inbreeding reported in dogs. In brief, 1. inbreeding depression, e.g. degenerative myelopathy; 2. smaller gene pool; 3. expression of deleterious diseases, such as progressive retinal atrophy, e.g. immuno-deficiencies; 4. passing and fixation of defects, e.g. homozygous recessive defects; 5. shorter life spans, e.g. due to recessive genes that are more prevalent in weakened immune systems; and 6. long-term structural and morphological issues, e.g. hip dysphasia (Journal of Canine Genetics and Epidemiology). Too much information for anti-mutts.
Then again, familial inbreeding in humans is regarded as incest, but not in dogs. Breeding between the artificial divisions of race would tend to strengthen the promotion of dominant genes. Dominant genes express themselves over recessive genes, and tend to strengthen the phenotype. Basic genetics (actually a little more involved)! Gee, dark skin is dominant over light skin, brown eyes over blue eyes; but not for those who are of the super race. But who believes in science! Yes, all modern humans are of one Genus and species ... all equal and able to breed regardless of physical and artificial cultural barriers. It seems that diversity strengthens genetic inheritance, while non-diversity ... for Nordics, intolerance.
So I am not quite sure if the parable about mutts was literal or figurative. But I do know we are all equal on this earth (does not the bible and Constitution tell us so?), even though we are not all treated as equals. Inferiority/paranoid/superiority/delusional complexes lead to artificial inequality, directly and indirectly! And for that we are the worse.
Oh, oh!, Must finish this article before my telomeres get shorter and s-h--o---r----t-----e------r!
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton Iron Works
