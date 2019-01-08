To The Daily Sun,
Regarding Steve Earle's recent letter: except for Native Americans, the United States of America is populated by descendants (myself included) of what he refers to as "foreign Interlopers." I am grateful that people like Mr. Earle weren't there to greet my grandparents when they arrived in America!
Diversity and inclusion is what makes America great, not racism and intolerance.
Peggy Polo
Center Harbor
