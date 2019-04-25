To The Daily Sun,
April 24, at 2:07 a.m., this 84-year-old senior received a call from 1 866 419-500 marked Code-red.
The message was from the Laconia Police in the regards of Hassan Sperry being on the loose.
I do live in a safe, gated community in Meredith and did not appreciate that wake-up call in the middle of the night! Our doors are locked, the dog is watching and a gun is ready for any uninvited intruder.
I must wonder, looking at that phone number, did that call originate from the Laconia Police?
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.