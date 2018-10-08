To The Daily Sun,
No one should ever have to make the choice between work and caring for their family. Unless New Hampshire adopts paid family medical leave, that’s exactly the decision too many Granite Staters have to face. We should be able to take care of our loved ones, our newborn children, or ourselves without fear of losing our livelihoods.
House Bill 628 would have solved this by making New Hampshire a paid family medical leave state. Unfortunately, some elected officials, including our State Senator Bob Giuda, voted against the measure along party lines last year.
Paid family medical leave insurance will help combat the opioid epidemic, attract younger workers to the New Hampshire economy, and help care for New Hampshire’s increasingly aging population. This fall, we need to send Bill Bolton to Concord. Endorsed by Planned Parenthood and a strong supporter of paid family medical leave insurance, he’ll be able to get the job done.
Valerie Scarborough
Plymouth
