To The Daily Sun,
“Never argue with a fool, people watching may not be able to tell the difference.”
Wise words that my dad often shared with me when I was growing up; not sure who the quote is originally attributable to. As I peruse the letters to the editor at this time of year, these words still ring true. Please do not misunderstand, I value greatly the power of the written word and the call to action that many answer when they are frustrated or passionate about an issue, and nothing brings out those emotions like the “Town Meeting Season” in New England. I respect those, from all sides of an issue, who take the time to become informed, to provide facts, even those intertwined with opinion, and to step up and out for what they believe in.
That being said, I also find it most helpful when those with differing opinions offer well-written missives and move on, rather than volleying back and forth with mudslinging and misinformation heaped upon misinformation. I would love to know statistically how many voters changed their mind after reading their local paper and absorbing the comical interchange of the day…
So after many have personally asked me to add my voice to the fray, and after careful consideration, I came to this. I will propose that the most powerful action left to take by those impassioned by Moultonborough’s school or town budget, to build or not to build a community center, and many other issues that are lost in the shadows of the daily debates, is not to convince someone else that you are right and your opposition is wrong, but rather to convince someone to come out and vote. I do not happen to believe that you are going to find five other people and convert them to your opinion. I challenge you to find five other people who do not regularly vote and get them to show up. Help them show up. Help find a babysitter for a young family, help an elder with transportation. Take an 18-year-old and teach them the process. Help the confused, overwhelmed, young, old, and disabled engage in the most impactful mechanism we are blessed with in this country.
I will be voting. Chris Shipp for Moultonborough selectman. Jon Tolman and Patrick Hart for Moultonborough School Board.
Rebecca Bryant
Moultonborough
