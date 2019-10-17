To The Daily Sun,
I would like to say thank-you to the dietary team at the N.H. Veterans’ Home. Over the last nine months, we have been through major construction with many set-backs along the way. The dietary staff have worked as a team to get through the craziness to make sure our residents had what they needed. I am proud to have such a great team!
Thank you: Carolee, Laurie, Brent, Mark, Katie, Jayne, Diane, Katrina, Pat, Todd, Elaine, Ryan, Linda, Mike, Hope, Dee dee, Tamsen, Keith, Sabastian, Cindy, Tina, Bonnie, Joe, Rosanne, Hailee, Brittany, Jill, Erin, Matt, Dianne V, McKenzie, Jason, Sabrina, Leanne, Tomi & Harley.
Lynn Hilbrunner
Tilton
