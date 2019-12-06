To The Daily Sun,
Slander seems to be the go-to term the last couple of years. The definition of slander, “the action or crime of making a false spoken or written statement damaging a person’s reputation”, epitomizes the Democrats’ narrative while speaking and writing false statements about the P.O.T.U.S.
Hillary Clinton lost the primary to President Obama in 2008 and was given a plum job of Secretary of State and groomed for the presidency in 2016. She lost to Donald Trump as he received 307 of the electoral votes; he only needed 270 votes to win. The Democrats have been suffering from the five stages of grief since their devastating loss. They vacillate between denial, anger and depression which culminates in the pernicious stories floated in the media. On any given Sunday, the networks lead with the exact verbatim narrative, choreographed in advance.
The definition of principle, “an accepted or professional rule of action or conduct”, has been maligned by the Democrats to eviscerate the president. People like Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, and Jerrold Nadler are not indicative of congressional principle.
The definition of insanity, “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”, shows the mindset of the Democrats.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.