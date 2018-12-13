To The Daily Sun,
With the fact that our current sitting president could (with very good proof) be a stooge for a foreign hostile, I'd like to offer a different news story that is not just currently significant, but also historically significant as well.
The main character in this tale is Maria Butina. An apparent, alleged Russian spy who's tactics seem to be taken right out of the movie "Sparrow" starring Jennifer Lawrence.
It seems as though Miss Butina had gained access to lots of conservative lawmakers the inner circle of the NRA. Since then it seems the NRA has seen an influx (allegedly) of Russian money for which it has used to lobby for less strict gun laws, despite the fact that 78 percent of Americans want common-sense gun laws, and to support candidates that will not only strike down any gun or background check laws but continue to allow the most dangerous and deranged to own any and as many guns as they wish.
This would be an attempt by Russia to keep the American living in fear, and distrust of one another. Because scared people are easier to control.
The true significance of this story would be that anyone that has been given campaign contributions by the NRA have knowingly taken foreign money by laundering it through the NRA. This is all unfolding because of the Mueller probe which is why (I assume) so many promising young Republican congressmen decided to take an early retirement this year and not pursue any further political career. Most notably Paul Ryan.
I had been wondering why the Republican Party was going along with Trump as it seems he's just a useful fool for Russia to get what it wants. Sure I disagree with them on policy but I believe them to be patriots and to love their country as I do. So why let a clown like Trump sell our country out like that? It makes sense now that Trump has this NRA thing to hang over their heads. Well, it's all for not, because the great people from the FBI and our other intelligence agencies have America's back.
Another wish of Russia is to weaken NATO so that it can regain control of it's Soviet Union territory without repercussions. Their puppet in our highest office is currently making friends with dictators and others who can help him enrich himself while starting trade wars with our allies and demanding the other NATO countries pay more for the U.S.'s protection.
Luckily it's all coming out now. While it stinks knowing that a large portion of our own government may be as corrupt as any banana republic think of how good all the documentaries are going to be. And we'll get to say we lived it.
Brad Cartier
Laconia
Lots of people give money to the NRA. Russia sends out lots of spies everywhere. Some of them got hired by the Hillary people to spy on Trump too. So what?
Great letter thank you.
